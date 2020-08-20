Orangetheory Fitness helping you stay on track while traveling

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:

OrangeTheory Fitness combines three aspects of fitness into one workout: science, coaching, and technology. One can’t work without the other and at Orange Theory these three work together to give you a great workout. The studio is located at 419 West 85th Street in Sioux Falls and you can call 605-274-7700 or click here to visit their website for more information. Their trained coaches will be happy to tell you more. Be sure and tell them you heard about them here on KELOLAND Living.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DIY Facemasks

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests