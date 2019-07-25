Orangetheory Fitness helping you stay accountable during the busy summer months

Remember back to Memorial Day weekend when you promised yourself that this was the summer you were going to take your fitness routine up a notch? How’s it going? Have you stuck with a program or are you already hoping for colder temperatures, so you can cover up that not-so-ready for the beach body? Orangetheory Fitness explains how their workouts can get you started and have you sticking with it no matter what changes come to your busy schedules.

SPECIAL OFFER: As part of the Summer of More Life, they are offering some exclusive deals in July, including a free week membership. Beginning in August, KELOLAND Living viewers can get two classes for just $12.

Orangetheory Fitness

419 West 85th Street

(605) 274-7700

siouxfalls.orangetheoryfitness.com