Orangetheory Fitness challenging you to help you reach your fitness goals

Orangetheory Fitness helps provide regular challenges to help you meet your goals with plenty of support. Kat Carlson shares how Orangetheory Fitness is here to help you get past the challenges holding you back and challenge you in the studio.

SPECIAL OFFER: This month only, KELOLAND Living viewers can get two classes for just 12 dollars. That’s the best promotion you’re going to find all year long. And be sure an tell them you heard about it on KELOLAND Living.

Orangetheory Fitness

419 West 85th Street

(605) 274-7700

siouxfalls.orangetheoryfitness.com