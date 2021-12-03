Deciding on a holiday aesthetic can be one of the most difficult parts of holiday planning? Do you go all the way with glitter and rhinestones? Jewel tones paired with a darker contrast color? Or, maybe preppy pastels?
One common choice is the classic tradition of dried fruit and evergreen sprigs. So, today we’re going to show you how you can create a few tree trimming classics that will give you nostalgic feelings of holidays past. The best part? These decorations will truly be one-of-a-kind thanks to a little bit of DIY ingenuity.
Orange you glad for tree trimmings?
