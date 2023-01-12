Regardless of if you’re majoring in French, Psychology or even Opera the question is bound to pop up, “What do you want to do with your degree?” And while some of us take those degrees and end up in a totally different field that isn’t always the case.



Tracelyn Gesteland is a Professor of Voice and Opera at the University of South Dakota.

Lauren Paul and Margaret Meierhenry are current Opera students at USD.



They joined us to dispel any preconceived notions you may have about majoring in the arts, specifically opera, and show that with such a special degree the world can be your oyster.

