If you haven’t been paying attention, you might not be aware that nearly all of South Dakota is in the middle of a drought. Not only does that mean that there are plants dying, but the fire danger is also at a high or even extreme level in some areas.
We’re being joined by Tyler Tjeerdsma, a fire inspector for Sioux Falls Fire Rescue.
He’s here to fill us in on how we can work to prevent grass and wildfires and keep ourselves safe.
Only you can prevent wildfires
