Only you can prevent wildfires

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Meteorological fall begins in three weeks, and we'll get a bit of a preview of the upcoming season in the short-term outlook.

While humidity hasn't been as bad this summer as it was last year, the heat has made its presence known in a big way at times. Dry weather and drier ground have helped temperatures climb higher up the thermometer, with Sioux Falls seeing multiple 100-degree days for the first time since 2012. Breaks from the heat have been few and far between, but another is on the way.