Online resource puts frontline works first

SIOUX FALLS (SD) -- The KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show offers a one-stop shopping experience for holiday gifts as well as prize giveaways throughout the weekend. The Arts & Crafts Show goes from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall in Sioux Falls. Sunday's hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5, $1 off with a donation of old eyeglasses or hearing aids for the South Dakota Lions Club. Kids 12 and under get in free.

Great Bear Ski Valley is hosting OctoBEARfest, which includes free rides on the new chairlift. OctoBEARfest goes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and includes a visit by the ZooMobile from 10 a.m. to noon. The chairlift unveiling is at 1 p.m. with free rides going from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. OctoBEARfest wraps up on Sunday.