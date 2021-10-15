Online resource puts frontline works first

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:

In March of 2020, the U.S. was turned on its head by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Today, with new variants forming and booster shots being made available, we have to wonder: What can we do to keep from heading down this path again?

Charlotte Hofer is the Communications Director at South Dakota Project Firstline. Cheri Fast is the organization’s Program Manager.

They explain how the organization is working to create a culture shift so that infection prevention and infection control practices by healthcare workers and first responders become universal.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 