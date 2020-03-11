Oh deer, Custom Antler Furnishings, antler chandeliers are elk-ceptional!

Imagine stepping into an entryway and spotting a multi-tiered whitetail deer antler chandelier hanging overhead. If that’s not impressive, we don’t know what is! Whether you’re looking to score points in the hunt for the best authentic, rustic lodge decor or want to make a bold statement of your own in the family cabin, Wayne Boddicker, the craftsman behind Custom Antler Furnishings, can turn your dreams into reality with his handcrafted antler furnishings.
If you’ve got a question or a custom antler furniture request, you can email Wayne as WBDDCK55@AOL.com.
You’ll also find Wayne at the Custom Antler Furnishings booth at the KELOLAND Living Arts and Crafts Show on Friday, March 27th and Saturday, March 28th at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall in Sioux Falls.
Want to learn more about the KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show?
