October Gifts Galore

We are taking a look at three great prizes that you could win this month for yourself or for a friend as part of October’s Gifts Galore Giveaway. We’ll be announcing the winners on Friday’s show, so don’t forget to get registered.

Our first gift is from The Treasure Chest in Garretson and it’s the perfect gift if you’re a reader, or there’s a reader on your gift list. If you love South Dakota or know someone who does, this gift selection is perfect. The Treasure Chest has selected a book entitled “Obsessed With South Dakota” which features a collection of fine art photographs by photographer Daron Krueger. Inside you will find a celebration of South Dakota seasons, wildlife and landscapes. The second book in this gift is “Gitchie Girl Uncovered”, detailing the chilling account of the investigation of the bizarre murders just outside Sioux Falls that rocked the Midwest. The Treasure Chest is stocked with a wide array of items for people who love to read or who just love to receive gifts. They even have a large shipment of Christmas stocking stuffers in the shop already! Be sure to Like them on Facebook or check out their website TTCinGarretson.com and you’ll find information on their special events.

Our next gift is from Hair Essence Salon and would make a great gift for yourself or someone you know who needs a pampering in her life. This limited-edition hand relief™ moisturizing creme with cherry almond aroma intensely moisturizes dry hands leaving them noticeably softer and smoother. Andiroba oil and other plant hydrators help infuse skin with nourishment for moisturized, soft hands with limited-edition cherry almond aroma. In alignment with the mission at Aveda, Breast Cancer Awareness donations are used to explore environmental causes and links to breast cancer. Since 2001, the Aveda network has donated over 4.7 million dollars to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation® (BCRF) to help find a cure. The breast cancer research projects supported by Aveda do not involve animal testing but rather support projects studying breast cancer risks in human volunteers. Hair Essence in downtown Sioux Falls offers many services in the 8th and Railroad Shopping Center. Book an appointment with them today! They’re open Tuesday through Saturday. You can find them online at hairessencesiouxfalls.com.

Our third gift idea is courtesy of Brushy Creek Gifts and this platter is the perfect way to celebrate Fall and the upcoming holidays. This lovely fall platter is a perfect serving platter to use for fall dinner gatherings, or to have as a decoration in your home…or both! It features a unique harvest watercolor design that will add a festive flair to your table or mantle. You can find this and many more great gift items to add a unique touch to your holidays at Brushy Creek Gifts at 815 South Marion Road in Sioux Falls. The shop is open Tuesday through Saturday starting at ten in the morning. Brushy Creek has a great selection of ceramic platters for your to choose from. And we’ve got a special offer from Brushy Creek Gifts: KELOLAND Living viewers can enjoy a 25% discount on any ceramic platter purchase at Brushy Creek Gifts. Just tell them you saw this segment on KELOLAND Living. This is a KELOLAND Living Viewer Exclusive!

We know you’ll find some great gift giving inspiration or find something for yourself in these items. Starting today, you have the chance to register for our Gifts Galore contest on our KELOLAND Living page. You have from now through Thursday at four P-M to submit your entry. You must include your name, phone number, email address, and date of birth to enter. We’ll announce the winners Friday on the show. We have three gifts today which means three lucky people will win one of these prizes. You’ll find the complete contest rules under Gifts Galore on our KELOLAND Living page at KELOLAND.com.





