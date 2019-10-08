KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

October 8th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living

Brittany and Ashley talk about an article that explains why women shop and about their own experience with budgeting when it comes to their wardrobe.

Certified Financial Planner, Christina Lynn, shares how much of our budget we should be setting aside for clothes, and she’s also got some tips for how we can stick to our fashion budget.

You can discover many of the alternative uses for pumpkins at The Mary Jo Wegner Arboretum All Things Pumpkin event this weekend.

The Sioux Falls Noon Sertoma Club stop by to share their mission and details on the upcoming Sertoma Beerfest.

