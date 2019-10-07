KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

You can watch KELOLAND Living online everyday Monday -Friday when we broadcast at 2pm CT.  Click the Watch Live button and don't miss an episode!

October 7th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:

KELOLAND’s Dan Santella spent 14 months during college living and working in Ecuador and Mexico. And Alex Ramirez immigrated from Mexico and is the Owner and Producer of the area’s first bilingual television show, Al Dia. They tell us more about the vibrant Hispanic community here in KELOLAND.

Lisa Groon stops by to share her tips on overcoming mom guilt and why we can all use a community of compassionate moms by our side.

Are you throwing a Halloween party this year? If you’re looking to make your home look extra spooky for your guests, you might want to think about how you light your home. Jeremy Brech, owner of Jer events shares different lighting ideas to help you create a unique party atmosphere this Halloween.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Contests

Price Is Right Live
Win Price Is Right Tickets!
Vegas Classified
Vegas Classified Sweepstakes
Mel Robbins Trip
Win A Trip To See Mel Robbins!

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Enter the Vegas Experience Contest!
Win A Vegas Experience!
Enter Gifts Galore!

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss