October 4th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living

Our viewers definitely have a preference between horror movies and comedies. Ashley and Brittany discuss that and favorite movie theatre “candies” by state in today’s Host Chat.

Treva Graves, an image and etiquette expert who spends her time helping people find success shares some tips to help your next presentation go smoothly.

Mary Michaels, the City’s Public Health Prevention Coordinator shares more on how the mental health and addiction issues affect friends, families and neighbors in our community, and the resources available to help.

For more information you can go to evenhere.org.

