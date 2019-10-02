October 2nd, 2019 on KELOLAND Living

Ashley and Brittany talk about their favorite books the results of our “Books vs. Movies” KELOLAND Living Facebook poll in today’s Host Chat.

Karen Krietlow and Raven Hoffman, members from our local National Association of Women in Construction tell us how the upcoming Block Kids Event promotes awareness and interest in the construction industry, and how you can get your child signed up to compete.

Six years ago, KELOLAND Media Group responded after a homeless woman, Jacqueline Swiftbird, died from hypothermia after spending the night in a Sioux Falls Parking ramp on a frigid November night. Madeline Shields, Executive DIrector of the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House and Matt Rechert, with Montgomery’s Home Fashions tell us about this year’s Keep KELOLAND Warm effort and how you can help.

Jane Taylor, librarian with Siouxland Libraries shares some book ideas that you may want to add to your fall reading list.

Sadie Swier, with Downtown Sioux Falls and Melissa Nietert, a Certified Nurse Practitioner with Avera share how you can view art from local artists, sample delicious wines and support breast cancer awareness at the October First Friday Art and Wine Walk.