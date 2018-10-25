KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

October 24th On KELOLAND Living

Each year, the third week in October is designated as America’s Safe Schools Week. Pettigrew Elementary School Principal, Kevin Dick shares they’re effort to bring awareness to Safe Schools Week looks like. 

Each year, The Bishop Dudley Hospitality House in Sioux Falls hosts “A Night of Hope for the Homeless”. 12 leaders from the community “sleep out” for a night in cardboard boxes and Gary will be joining them. 

Angelique Verver demonstrates a spooky Halloween look on her model Quinn Naatjes for you to try at home this Halloween.

