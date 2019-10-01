October 1st, 2019 on KELOLAND Living

What kind of homemade cookies do our viewers like the best? Ashley and Brittany chat about National Homemade Cookie Day (or in Brittany’s case Homemade Cookie “Dough” Day) in today’s Host Chat.

Becky Rasmussen, executive director of Call to Freedom and Kirsten Thorkelson, chairperson for this year’s CommUnity Breakfast are here to explain how the breakfast raises funds and awareness to help battle the problem of human trafficking here in KELOLAND.

For more information you can visit their website at calltofreedom.org.

Allison Kolander-Wyant and Dana Konzem, with the Humane Society, help us get creative in the studio today. They’ve also got details on why you should stop by this weekend’s Fetching Fall event.

The event is Saturday, October 5th from 11 AM- 5 PM in the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society Classroom.

Local musician Noah Deist shares his newest song, “Just Go” and tells us how he got started in performing on stage and what inspires his music.

It’s fall and that means that Brittany’s newest discover, dress weights, might soon be a necessity!