October 18th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living

Brittany and Ashley discuss Ashley’s experience at the Keep KELOLAND Warm coat distribution and workout fads.

Chelsie Lind and Amber VanDam are both Pound fitness instructors. They’re here to tell us and show us more of this full-body workout that will have you toning up and rocking out.

You can try it for yourself at this weekend’s Pour and Pound event.

Ajla Sundstrom is the creator and designer of Palm and Poplar. She’s here to share how we can take advantage of different tools to help take our Instagram accounts up a notch.

Alisha Grove is the ReStore Manager with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sioux Falls. She’s here to help us create “Junkins” and hopefully inspire you and your family to try it out at home.

The theater production “The Simon & Garfunkel Story” gives you the chance to live the experience. The show is coming to the Washington Pavilion this weekend.