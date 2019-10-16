October 16th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living

Brittany and Ashley discuss an article that talks about why we like the feeling of being scared and the challenges that come with taking family pictures.

Jenna Isaacson is the Museums and Public Programs manager for the Washington Pavilion. She’s here to show us a few of the exciting activities your kids can try this Saturday at the Spooky Science Event.

Rollan Wengert is a local writer and author and also a Sioux Falls Community Education instructor. He’s here with advice on how to take those first steps on your path toward self-publishing.

Bethany Noordmans is a local photographer who works with families in KELOLAND to capture special moments. She’s here with advice on how to get your family ready for picture day.

Joe Tlustos and Parker Stewart have both known addiction personally in their lives and are now succeeding in recovery. Joe is a Peer Addiction Management Coach with Face it Together and Parker Stewart is a client who has seen firsthand how the group can change lives for the better.