October 15th On KELOLAND Living

The Leadercast women event will be filled with lively discussions and presentations from national speakers, and speakers from here in KELOLAND. 

Share and hear some scary stories at Spooktober – Ghost Stories at Reach.

You can find Seedtime & Harvest at the Falls Park Farmer’s Market on Saturdays from 8AM-1PM.

KELOLAND Native, writer and director, Nick Simon joins us today to share what life is like on set. He also brought along Rob Stiff, who will be working with Nick on a new production company in Sioux Falls called Top Secret Films.

