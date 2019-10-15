October 15th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living

Ashley and Brittany talk about how they will be out at the KELO booth at Expo for Her on Friday and Saturday and then look at some amazing makeup ideas for Halloween in today’s Host Chat.
Jody Hunter, from Bombshell Beauty turns model Megan Bertsch into a half glam/half skull look for Halloween.
Bruce and Kim Campbell, authors of “Broosters Dakota Cuisine Cookbook” teach us their recipe for Pheasant Rooster Roll-ups.
Angela Ellerbroek, with the Expo for Her, tells us what we will find at this weekends event (including some amazing door prizes!)