October 14th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living

Raine Jerke fills in for Brittany while she is on assignment and fills Ashley in on what he has been up to. The talk turns to cookie decorating after that on today’s Host Chat.

Dietetic Intern, Dana Kurtz, tells us about the Mountain Plains Crunch-off and explains what exactly counts as a “crunch”.

Jerry Fogg talks about how he expresses his culture through his art and teaches us about Native American Culture.

John Beranek is a presenter, teacher and motivator. He shares tips on challenging conversations that you need to know before going into the holidays.

