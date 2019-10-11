October 11th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living

Brittany and Ashley talk about pet Halloween costumes in today’s Host Chat.

Morgan Weber, owner of Lucky Pup Adventures, shares how we can tell whether our pets may be overweight and what we should do if they are.

Sharon Hall, with Siouxland Libraries and Reflexologist, Ann Douglas, share more about reflexology and what you’ll could learn if you attend the class being hosted at the Brandon Library.

Natalie Sorenson, a crafter and Community Education instructor, tells us about the Knitted Knockers organization and how you can get involved supporting breast cancer survivors this month.