Oasis Care Home offering a place to make loved ones feel at home

What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about what makes a house feel like a home? For some, it is a big kitchen with lots of space for entertaining friends, or a tranquil master suite where they can get away from all the cares of the day. For others, it may be their dog or cat who always greets them at the door. Mandy Brecher, who is the owner and CEO of the Oasis Care Home in Luverne, Minnesota understands that for family members who have a loved one who can no longer live independently in their own home, it is important to recreate the elements that have always made those loved ones feel at home. It’s that mission that continues to empower Mandy and her team of caregivers and she’s here to tell us more about what makes Oasis Care Home so special.

There is currently room available at Oasis Care Home which is just a short drive from Sioux Falls in Luverne, Minnesota. Why not schedule a personal tour today? Mandy and all the staff at Oasis Care Home want their guests to feel independent, and empower them to have a voice in the choices that make up their daily routine. Whether those decisions are what time they want to get up, what they have for lunch, or what they would like to do with their free time. If you’d like to know more, or to schedule a personal tour, give them a call at 507-449-6156. You can also find out more about Oasis Care Home online at oasiscarehomemn.com.