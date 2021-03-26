Nutrition for runners: How to fuel every day for race day

When you’re on a health journey, choosing the right foods can play a pivotal role in your success. Yet, how can you be sure you’re taking in the right kind of nutrients for your body?



Anna Heronimus is a Sports Dietitian with Avera Health. She shows us how runners can get optimal nutrition and just what we need to succeed. She’s also helping assemble an oatmeal bowl to help hit those goals.

Ashley is getting closer and closer to race day as she prepares for her first half-marathon.

The Sioux Falls Skeddadle takes place April 25th. Join her in running the race or just join her along the journey by following along on social media. You can find her at @KELOAshley on Facebook and Twitter.

