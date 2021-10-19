Numotion provides custom wheelchairs and mobility equipment

For most of us, there’s a certain peace of mind in knowing that if we need to get somewhere or do something, it usually only takes a thought to put that wish into motion, getting us where we need to go, when we want to go. Yet our next guests know that not everyone has that luxury and as we all age or become injured, our independence is no longer something we can take for granted.



Nancy Froslie is the Director of Business Development with Numotion and Kirsti Meyers is the regional vice president with Numotion.



And if you haven’t heard of Numotion before today, we’re certain you won’t forget the name after hearing how they can help bridge gaps in a person’s ability to live the full, independent and fulfilling life they want to live.

Numotion can help you explore the spectrum of wheelchairs, medical supplies and lifestyle-enhancement products for adults and children. From patient evaluation and equipment selection to medical documentation and insurance claims, the Numotion team can help you maintain your independence. You’ll find them in Sioux Falls at 800 South Cliff Avenue. Give them a call at 605-399-4244 to set up a consultation or find out more online.