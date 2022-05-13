If you don’t like heights, this might not be the segment for you. But if you’re also wondering what you’re missing up there, you’re going to love it. That’s because we went up to show you what it looks like when you look down. Todd Schlekeway is the executive producer of the film, “Vertical Freedom” which was shot above some areas that might look familiar when the crew is on the ground. Todd stopped by to tell us more about the film, and where and when you can see it on the big screen for yourself.

