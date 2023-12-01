As the winter winds begin to blow, doesn’t heading indoors to watch the latest release from Hollywood on the big screen sound like the perfect way to spend some time with a bucket of warm buttered popcorn and a cool beverage?



Well, we’ve got some very worthy candidates for this weekend’s viewing if you are of a mind to catch a film at the box office.



We’ve got the tall tale of the revolutionary life of a French man known for his short stature, but you can call him “Napoleon”.



How about 100 years of wishful thinking by the Disney powerhouse that has been making dreams come true for kids for generations it’s “Wish”.



And don’t forget the fun for the entire family that is to be had by watching, singing and dancing along to “Trolls Band Together”. It’s all Now Showing…