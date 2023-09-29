It’s going to be another busy weekend at the box office with lots of new films hitting the big screen.



We’ve got puppies with superpowers for the kids; and the next installment in an action thriller series written by Sylvester Stallone.



If you’re a horror film fan, you might want to take in Saw ten which promises to take movie goers back to the roots of the original.



And if sci-fi is your thing, you might want to take a seat for a film that grapples with the man versus artificial intelligence.



These films and more are now showing at a box office near you this weekend.