After a grueling 118 days on strike, SAG-AFTRA has officially reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year contract with studios, a move that is heralding the end of the 2023 actors’ strike.

So what better time to announce the latest films to grace the big screen at a local cinema near you? And boy, do we have an eclectic mix of big names, big budgets, and even bigger stories than this weekend’s round-up.

From a story of big oil in Indian Country in “Killers of the Flower Moon” to the oldest story ever told in a musical version of the “Journey to Bethlehem.” And don’t forget five nights of horror with “Five Nights at Freddy’s” and the long-awaited girl power-packed “The Marvels”. Scroll to the top of the page to see all the silver-screen fun.