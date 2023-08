After less than two weeks in theaters, director Greta Gerwig’s Barbie has passed the $800 million mark at the worldwide box office, putting it on course to become the year’s second film to cross the coveted $1 billion mark globally, after The Super Mario Bros. movie.



The film has been on a money-making spree at the box office, after debuting alongside Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, in what has come to be known as the “Barbenheimer” event.



