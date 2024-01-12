Remember the 2004 cinema classic “Mean Girls”? Well, the terrible trio is once again walking the halls of North Shore High School.



Everyone loves an underdog story and you’re going to love “The Boys in the Boat” from director George Clooney.



And the popular animated film “Migration” gives you one more reason to wish humans also migrated South for the winter–as if this week’s snowstorm wasn’t enough.



