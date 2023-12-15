Looking for something to keep you busy until that Jolly Old Elf slips down the chimney?



Or just need to get the kids out of the house so you can wrap what Santa already has hidden around the house?



This weekend’s options at the Box Office include a dystopian universe complete with a wealthy Capitol and 12 districts in varying states of poverty.



Or how about the story of an Oxford University student who becomes obsessed with a wealthy fellow student at college and is invited to spend the summer at the student’s eccentric family’s estate take in a musical fantasy film that celebrates the rise of the candy man himself, Willy Wonka.



You’ll find the characters, the concessions and the comfortable seats at your local theatre because they’re all Now Showing.