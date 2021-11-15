NovemBurn: Raising awareness and funds for the Operation Hope Fund

Chances are you’ve noticed a little more facial hair on men lately. That’s because many men take part in “No Shave November.” It’s an opportunity for men to not shave and raise awareness for prostate cancer.

Our guests today are putting a new twist on not shaving this month and for a different cause., Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum, The Link CEO, Bill Earley and City Councilor Marshall Selberg are all going to be sporting new sideburns through November. And the cause they’re hoping to raise awareness for is the “Operation Hope” fun for The Link.

