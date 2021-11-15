NovemBurn: Raising awareness and funds for the Operation Hope Fund

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- While it will be a warm start to the workweek, we won't finish that way. So, get out and enjoy the warm air while it's here.

After some of us getting our first hit of snow late last week, we'll start this week warm with many of us above average through at least Tuesday. But much colder air is lurking for midweek. Before then, the 70s will return for some of us.