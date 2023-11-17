We love the holiday season. The glitz and glamour of all the beautiful decor, sparkling lights, and time with family. Nothing can beat it, but we all know that even with all the fun, sometimes you just need to take a moment for yourself.



Our favorite way to take a step back and stay in the holiday spirit is by reading a fun, holiday-themed book, but with the insane amount of books released every year, it can be challenging to find the perfect one.



That’s why we called in the Collection Development Librarian with Siouxland Libraries, Beth Berg.



Beth broke down her top seven book picks for the 2023 holiday season. Whether you’re in the mood for heartwarming romance, spine-tingling thrillers, or anything in between, we’ve got you from cover-to-cover.