Native women, and native people in general, go missing at an alarmingly higher rate than the national average. It’s information like this from South Dakota Urban Indian Health that makes it especially important to focus on the impact of human trafficking on Native populations.



Becky Rasmussen is the Executive Director of Call to Freedom and January 11 is National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.



Becky joined us to talk more about the work that Call to Freedom is doing when it comes to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People.

Becky Rasmussen and Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set