It’s a powerful time for women in our society and it’s almost time again for a special event that honors women in KELOLAND.



The 50th annual “Tribute to Women” takes place in Sioux Falls in October. Susanne Gale is the Chief Development Officer with Embe and Rachel Fiegen is Embe’s Donor Engagement and Events Coordinator.



They joined us to tell us about the event and how you can nominate an outstanding woman in your life for this year’s Tribute to Women awards.

The Tribute to Women Awards is a signature program of Embe, whose vision is to serve women and families by empowering people to create lives of meaning and purpose, and helping to create a community that serves everyone well. There are two locations in Sioux Falls, Downtown on West 11th Street and South on West Ralph Rogers Road. Embe also offers childcare for school-age children in Mitchell.