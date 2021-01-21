Nominate one of our community’s many deserving women for The Women of Excellence Awards

It’s hard to believe that this year’s Sales and Marketing Executives Women in Business event in March will be the 40th celebration of the role women play in leaving their mark on the business world. Honoring the women in our community who have built a legacy of leadership has been an integral part of the annual event which has continued to grow over the years.



Olivia Essig with the Sioux Empire United Way, is also part of this year’s Women of Excellence Awards Committee which has the unenviable task of selecting five winners from among the dozens of nominees.



Each woman selected in one of five categories is chosen because they excel in the field of marketing, as well as advocate for their business and their marketing industry within the community. Olivia is shares details on how a woman you know could make that list.

Visit SMESiouxFalls.org to nominate a Woman of Excellence and buy your event tickets! The Women of Excellence Awards will be awarded virtually this year. This is your opportunity to come together virtually with women in our community to connect, grow, lead and celebrate women of excellence during the 2021 Two-Day Virtual Women in Business event. Tickets are $80 for the full 2-day experience or $49 for a one day pass. You can purchase your tickets at SMESiouxFalls.org.