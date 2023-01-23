Slowly but surely, women are becoming rising leaders in today’s diverse business world. And as one more women is named CEO, CF0 or manager, it conveys a message to many other women that they too can chase their dreams and hope to make them come true. Kristin Hoefert Redlinger is the Chief Talent Officer for Northwestern Mutual; And Tara Allen is the founder and leader of The Allen Edge Real Estate. They are also the chair and vice chair of Sales and Marketing Executives’ Women in Business event and they stopped by to tell us more about how you can recognize the women in your life who are also rising leaders.

Women in Business event detals

This year’s Women in Business event takes place Tuesday, March 21st. The event begins with informative educational sessions and ends with the SME Women in Business dinner, during which the winners of the Women of Excellence Awards will be announced. The Women in Business Event is one of the region’s largest professional, educational, development, and celebratory events highlighting women. Tickets are on sale now through the website, smesiouxfalls.org.