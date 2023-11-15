Each March, KELOLAND Media Group celebrates local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.



KELOLAND News’ Bridget Bennet and KELOLAND Living’s Ashley Thompson have both been lucky enough to play a role in the selection and the honoring of the well-deserving women selected as the Remarkable Women of KELOLAND over the past few years.



She joined us in the studio today so that we can tell you more about what type of women have been selected for this honor and how you can nominate a woman in your life to be among those considered for the 2024 prize. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.