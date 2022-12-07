Do you know a woman who is often the “last one standing”? One that other people lean on, or someone who is always supporting other women? Maybe you know a single mom who is raising her children on her own? Or a woman who is fighting an illness, but still shows up every day and never complains about her situation. Those are just a few of the qualities Jewel of the West owner, Stevie Cummins, defines as someone who is a “pillar” in her community. After going through her own hardships, Stevie knew that one day she wanted to give back. Fast forward to today and she’s doing just that by creating “The Pillar Project” and she is asking you to nominate a deserving woman to be recognized and awarded.

