The world of web3 has many moving parts, that is part of what makes it so confusing. And with plummeting crypto values, you may think that now isn’t the time to start learning about it. But what if we told you that a big component of web3 is growing to be an active part of our lives – in real life – and has nothing to do with cryptocurrencies?

John Meyer is the founder of No Fun Team, a creative NFT studio that creates projects, content, and products for the world of NFTS.

He joined us to explain how NFTs are being utilized by a growing number of industries and how they can benefit our user experiences.

John Meyer and Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set

Learn more about John Meyer: Across the Table with John Meyer