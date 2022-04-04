You’ve probably heard the term “NFT” batted about in reference to crypto-assets, but chances are you still don’t really quite understand what they are or how they work. You’re not alone. NFT stands for non-fungible token but, even people who are immersed in the world of NFTs sometimes have a hard time explaining what that means in layman’s terms. Wes Eisenhauer likely minted the very first NFT in Sioux Falls, and he recently sold one of his NFTs to a pretty big name. Ivy Oland is a local art consultant, whose passion for the project stems from the under representation of women in the community. Ashley Thompson recently sat down with Wes and Ivy to learn more about what an NFT is – and why it’s an asset to the art world.

Behind the scenes with Ivy Oland and Wes Eisenhauer learning about NFTs

