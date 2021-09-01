Nexstar teams up with Feeding America for National Hunger Action Month

For 40 years, Feeding America has responded to the hunger crisis in America by helping provide food to people facing hunger through a nationwide network of food banks. Today, the network consists of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs across the country; including Feeding South Dakota. Our parent company, Nexstar Broadcasting, is joining forces with Feeding America to support their mission beginning in September which is Hunger Action Month. Lori Dykstra is the new CEO with Feeding South Dakota. She’s here to tell us more about the need here in South Dakota and how we can all help the organization’s efforts to end hunger in South Dakota.

Feeding South Dakota is fighting daily to eliminate hunger in this state. Most importantly, they are doing it with your help. Every week, Feeding South Dakota assists in providing temporary food assistance to approximately 21,000 hungry individuals and families in our state, and their BackPack Program gives food every weekend to more than 5,500 kids who otherwise might go hungry. You can support their efforts by volunteering or making a donation. The number to call is 605-355-0364. You can also get help or donate online at feedingsouthdakota.org. Head to feedingsouthdakota.org/hungeractionmonth to learn more about how you can get involved in the next 30 days during Hunger Action Month in September.