When you know or work with a person with who has different abilities than you do, you often grow to appreciate their differences and what unique lessons they can teach you and suddenly both your lives are enriched by the partnership. It is in recognition of this that LifeScape has become a destination for research, and the development, implementation, and training of technology-based solutions to improve the lives of people they support. Jessica Wells sees those improvements, for people on both sides, every day. As the president of the LifeScape Foundation, she also knows how critical support from the community are to the work they do every day. She joined us to tell us about that support and how you can help them continue their efforts by volunteering, fundraising, or making a donation to LifeScape.

2023 MallWalk benefiting LifeScape Details

LifeScape provides all of the services of South Dakota Achieve and Children’s Care Hospital & School to about 3,000 children and adults through programs based in Sioux Falls, Rapid City, and Sioux City. The LifeScape Foundation develops, manages, and distributes resources by working with donors to sustain and enhance the lives of children and adults with disabilities and their families who are served by LifeScape. They are located in Sioux Falls. You can reach them by phone in Sioux Falls at 605-444-9800. To find out more about how you can support LifeScape in its mission, simply head online to lifeScapesd.org/foundation.