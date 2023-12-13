In the age of social media, where curated feeds and targeted ads reign supreme, it’s easy to be captivated by the latest product or offer that scrolls across our screens. However, lurking behind those enticing visuals and promises of instant gratification often lie hidden dangers.



Jessie Schmidt, the South Dakota Region Vice President for the Better Business Bureau, joined us today with some insight into those social media ad scams.



The Better Business Bureau Scan Tracker has already received more than 50 online purchase scam reports since November 1st. In fact, online purchase scams are the most common con games reported this year.