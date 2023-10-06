With a great community like ours, it’s easy to see why new people are moving here every day. You might be moving here with a vast set of skills and the variety of experience that would make you a great asset to an area organization, but what is the best way to figure out how you and your skills can best serve?



Dzenan Berberovic is the Chief Philanthropy Officer at Avera Health.



He joined us to give us tips on getting to know community organizations and determine what you can do to help.