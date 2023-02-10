The warmer weather that has hit KELOLAND has more people looking forward to spring season and getting into the great outdoors. And no one knows that better than the team from South Dakota Parks & Wildlife Foundation. Today’s guests understand the appeal of all that surrounds the warmer weather and they’re here to fill us in on how we can soon get outside with the new Outdoor Campus Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Parks & Wildlife Foundation Executive Director, Kristina Coby and Director of the Outdoor Campus Sioux Falls, David Parker, joined us in the studio today to tell us more about how the South Dakota Parks and Wildlife Foundation & the outdoor campus are working to bring us closer to the outdoors.

Outdoor Campus exterior/interior renderings

The South Dakota Parks and Wildlife Foundation has been working for nearly three decades to conserve our state’s natural resources and it has a solid record of accomplishment. Not only does the work of the Foundation make the most of South Dakota’s state parks, the programming made possible by the Foundation’s efforts also ensures that a new generation will be able to enjoy the beauty of our state for decades to come. Their offices are located in Pierre and they can be reach by phone at 605-773-4503 or online at parkswildlifefoundation.org.