A new year is always an exciting time of year that usually brings changes to our lives. Maybe it’s a promise to hit the gym more often, or finally clear out that cluttered junk drawer.



The folks at Vance Thompson Vision are also excited for the new year. They have new and expanded services coming to meet the needs of more people in Sioux Falls and surrounding communities.



Ashley Thompson recently sat down with Dr. John Berdahl to find out what’s new in 2023.

If you suspect you might have a vision issue that could be corrected, the path to clearer vision is only a phone call away. At Vance Thompson Vision, you will be greeted with excellence from the moment you walk in the doors.



If you’d like to schedule a consultation with any one of the experts at Vance Thompson Vision to talk about which vision correction option is the best choice for you, give them a call in Sioux Falls at 605-361-EYES that’s 3937. You can also find out more by visiting vancethompsonvision.com.