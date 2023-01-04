A new furry friend was probably on the lists of many people this holiday season. If there was a furry friend under the tree this year, you probably are already feeling the stress of making the adjustment to the new member of the family.



Thankfully, we’ve got an expert, armed with some answers on how to make the adjustment easier. Jett Eder is a Veterinarian with Best Care Pet Hospital.



Jett the Vet joined us to give us tips on integrating that new furry ball of love into your home so you’re able to celebrate every day for years to come.

Jett the Vet and his pup, Jaxson, join Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set

