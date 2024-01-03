As we kick off another year with new traditions and new resolutions, we may be forgetting a need in our community for new beginnings for children in the foster care system.



While becoming a foster parent is a journey that might not have crossed your mind, for the local foster mom who joined us this morning, life without the foster care system is inconceivable.



Marnie Boterman is an unsung hero who has dramatically impacted the lives of numerous foster children.



She was here to share the highs, the lows, and the profound joy of supplying a haven for children without a stable home environment.