Nearly 8,000 meals donated by ‘Pack The Pickup’

Nearly 40% of the people served by Feeding South Dakota are considered to be working poor families. Yet every dollar and food donation the organization receives can help ease their hunger. That’s why the KELOLAND Media Group joined forces last weekend with Billion Auto and Walmarts in Sioux Falls and Spearfish to Pack the Pickup and make a difference. Last weekend’s event collected 9,579 pounds. That’s enough for 7,982 meals. They also received $436.82 in cash donations.

